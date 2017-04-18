WATCH- See how Sheffield United celebrated their League One title in style

SHEFFIELD UNITED marked their coronation as League One champions in style when they hammered fellow promotion rivals Bradford City 3-0 at Bramall Lane on Easter Monday

Two goals from Leon Clarke and Billy Sharp’s 27th goal of the season – all in the first half – were enough to leave the Bantams still waiting to confirm their place in the play-offs for a second year running.

The Blades had been confiormed as champions on Saturday after second-placed Bolton lost 1-0 at Oldham Athletic.

To see how Sheffield United celebrated their title success, click on the video link.