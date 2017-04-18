Search

WATCH- See how Sheffield United celebrated their League One title in style

Sheffield United's Leon Clarke, left, and Bradford City's Rory McArdle battle for the ball at Bramall Lane on Monday. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

SHEFFIELD UNITED marked their coronation as League One champions in style when they hammered fellow promotion rivals Bradford City 3-0 at Bramall Lane on Easter Monday

Two goals from Leon Clarke and Billy Sharp’s 27th goal of the season – all in the first half – were enough to leave the Bantams still waiting to confirm their place in the play-offs for a second year running.

The Blades had been confiormed as champions on Saturday after second-placed Bolton lost 1-0 at Oldham Athletic.

To see how Sheffield United celebrated their title success, click on the video link.

