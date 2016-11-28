We’ll move on, says Millers’ chairman Tony Stewart after Kenny Jackett’s shock exit

ROTHERHAM UNITED are searching for a fifth managerial appointment inside 14 months following Kenny Jackett’s shock resignation.

The 54-year-old quit after just 39 days – and five games – in the post to plunge what had already been a tough season into turmoil.

Jackett’s decision, made in the wake of the weekend defeat at home to Leeds United, has left club officials stunned.

After Saturday’s 2-1 loss in front of the Sky cameras, he had spoken to the media about building a new-look side around the youngsters who had pushed Leeds so hard in the closing stages.

Jackett had also previously commented publicly on the club’s search for a new director of football and the need to improve the club’s infrastructure, something he saw as integral to turning things around in the medium to long term.

Now, though, chairman Tony Stewart is embarking on what has become a by now familiar process of searching for a new manager.

He moved quickly last night to stress yesterday’s news was not down to a row behind the scenes.

“I told him he was our long-term man and we weren’t expecting a short-term fix,” said the Millers chief. “I am not one for moping. We move on. We have a new manager to find.”

Jackett was United’s fourth appointment since Steve Evans’s dismissal seven weeks or so into last season. Neil Redfearn took the reins in October, 2015, but lasted just 122 days and 21 games before being sacked. Neil Warnock then came in and masterminded an escape from relegation before opting to leave in the summer after 97 days and 16 games.

That brought Alan Stubbs to the club, but the Liverpudlian struggled from the start.

Poor recruitment and the decision to jettison a couple of key players from last season’s successful fight against relegation led to woeful results and Stubbs was shown the door last month. He lasted 140 days and 14 matches.

The arrival of Jackett, a manager with a reputation for being a safe pair of hands in the long term, suggested this revolving door existence was over.

Now, though, Rotherham, already 11 points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship, are once again searching for a new manager.