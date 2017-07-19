At last! Building work to commence on York City's new community stadium

WORK ON York's long-awaited new community stadium for the city's professional football and rugby league clubs will begin in the autumn, according to the Council.

The £41m project to build a new 8,000 capacity home for York City and York City Knights has been dogged by a host of delays.

However, a report to be considered by councillors at a special meeting of the Executive next week outlines a potential October start date and likely completion, 16 months later. That will mean City moving into the new stadium in time for the 2019-20 season.

Minstermen chairman Jason McGill today welcomed the news, adding: "It is a highly significant announcement which will help safeguard the long-term future of York City Football Club.

“I am extremely grateful to the local council and other associated parties for their hard work and patience in moving this matter forward,” he added.

"If things go according to plan, York City supporters will be watching their team at a new 8,000 capacity stadium by the start of the 2019/2020 season.”

York City chairman Jason McGill

The complex at Monks Cross will also include a swimming pool and gym, plus office space for the NHS, York Against Cancer and a new library. Restaurants and shops are also part of the plan along with a 13-screen cinema.