Yorkshire Post Power Rankings: Blades on the rise at last

WATCHING Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday or trailing around the shops may have been the order of the day for many Yorkshire football supporters last weekend but it was normal service for six clubs,

Here is week five of the Yorkshire Post’s Power Rankings for 2016-17, with Sheffield United afforded a discernible leap after their 2-1 televised success at Gillingham.

1: Huddersfield Town (unchanged) WLWDWW.

Still top of the shop as they head into two away assignments at Leeds United and Brighton. Both represent very different tests, yet each assume plenty of importance.

Can Town kick on again and secure the derby bragging rights and make a statement to make the rest of the division sit up and take notice as well? We will see.

2: Barnsley (up three) DLWWLW.

Some would say that the international break arrived at an untimely juncture for the Reds after a thumping 4-0 derby win over Rotherham. Paul Heckingbottom would probably venture otherwise with time afforded several new beat-the-deadline signings, including Adam Armstrong, Adam Jackson and Sam Morsy in terms of their integration into a replenished Reds squad.

Away tests at Preston and Wolves coming up with the Reds in a good place.

3: Bradford City (unchanged) WWWDWD.

Still unbeaten so far in the league this term, which is no mean feat, especially given some tough looking games on the road - at Peterborough, MK Dons and Millwall, with a haul of seven points from their three matches being very commendable indeed.

Good, solid point at the New Den last weekend; it would have been more but a fine late save from Lions goalkeeper Jordan Archer.

4: Middlesbrough (unchanged) DDDDWD.

Boro head into their weekend home game with Crystal Palace on the back of a pretty solid start to their Premier League adventure, with their numbers supplemented by the arrival of youth in the shape of Callum Chambers and Adama Traore, while the Teessiders have recouped the best part of £10m following the sales of Albert Adomah and Adam Reach.

Decent business and a decent window.

5: Hull City (up one). LWWWWL.

The Tigers return to action at Turf Moor on Saturday, with some hectic beat-the-window shopping having thankfully improved their squad options after a pretty desperate close-season.

Ryan Mason, Will Keane, David Marshall, James Weir, Dieumerci Mbokani and Markus Henriksen are all now on deck and several could make their bows in East Yorkshire.

At least City’s bench will not look like a kindergarten class anymore.

6: Doncaster Rovers (down one). DWWWWL.

Old habits die hard, with Rovers lacking ruthless in both boxes en route to a late 2-1 defeat at Crewe, where the club were all but relegated following another loss at the end of 2015-16.

A lack of defensive concentration, profligate finishing and the concession of late goals pockmarked a tough second half of last season for Rovers and there was a flashback in Cheshire last weekend.

Not too much harm done if Rovers take something from Morecambe this Saturday.

7: Sheffield United DLLWD (up three).

What a difference a couple of games makes, with Chris Wilder, fresh from chalking off his maiden win as Blades chief, having now secured his first away league success and a very presentable win at that at Gillingham.

Wilder’s troops showed character, resolve and spirit at the Priestfield Stadium and were worthy of their late victory, thanks to Billy Sharp’s penalty. Momentum building?

8: Sheffield Wednesday WLDLLD (down one).

After a slow start to the season, with just five points from 15 accrued, Wednesdayites will be pinning their hopes on a replication of last autumn’s upturn after a similarly unremarkable start to 2015-16.

Opportunity knocks with successive games against Wigan and Bristol City at Hillsborough, where the Owls were strong and consistent last term and laid the bedrock for their play-off charge.

9: York City DLLWLW (up two).

Nothing wrong with the Minstermen’s home form or that of Richard Brodie, who has found the net in five successive matches and is heading into club record territory.

York fired four goals for the second consecutive National Leauge match at Bootham Crescent against Solihull Moors last weekend; now to sort the away form - starting at Torquay on Saturday.

York have not won in the league on their travels in just over a year since winning 3-0 at Newport on September 5, 2015.

10: Leeds United WLDWWL (down one).

Patchy start to the season and a potential watershed derby game against rejuvenated Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on Saturday where stakes will be high for many.

How Leeds could do with a statement on home soil against their neighbours for all manner of reasons. Will not be easy.

11: North Ferriby LWWLLL (down four).

Home form not so bad, away form is dire.

All of the 20th-placed Villagers’ seven points this season have arrived at home and they are probably quite glad that they are on home soil this weekend against Maidstone.

Last weekend’s 2-0 reverse at Eastleigh was their fourth successive National League away loss and they have found the net just once, shipping an aggregate of 12 goals.

12: Rotherham United DLLLWL (unchanged).

How the Millers need a response after licking their wounds for the best part of a fortnight after a torrid derby loss at Oakwell.

Supporters will be seeking evidence of the fightback and a concerted response in dual home dates against Bristol City and Nottingham Forest, with the Millers’ need for sound home form, if they are to acheive their seasonal aims and progress in 2016-17, being imperative. Big few games for Alan Stubbs and his troops.

13: Guiseley LLLLLD (unchanged).

First, the good news.

Guiseley have picked up their first point of the season, with a 0-0 home draw with Braintree last weekend representing their first tangible reward after eight games.

The bad news? No wins yet and a haul of one point from a possible 24, with the Lions propping up the National League table.

Work to do and lots of it.. A big game at home to Woking at the weekend.