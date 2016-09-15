Yorkshire Post Power Rankings: Reds shoot their way to top as Sheffield duo move up

WE have a new leader in week six of the Yorkshire Post’s Power Rankings of 2016-17 - although it is a familiar face, given their stellar highs of this calendar year.

Step forward Barnsley, who have usurped fellow Championship high-fliers Huddersfield Town from top spot.

The Steel City duo of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are also on the up.

1: Barnsley (up one) WWLWWW.

Impressive, if contrasting, back-to-back away triumphs at Preston and Wolves have consolidated third spot in the Championship for the Reds, whose vibrant, high-paced football is continuing to win many friends in the second tier.

After showing their batting side at Deepdale, Barnsley turned on the style in blitzing Wolves with four late goals at Molineux, with the division’s top-scorers making hay.

If they beat visiting Reading on Saturday, they will claim four consecutive wins at this level for the first time since the winter of 2013, in the ‘Great Escape’ season.

2: Huddersfield Town (down one) WDWWWL.

A haul of three points from two away games is a satisfactory enough return in some respects, although the sight of Town relinquishing their fine unbeaten and club record start to the season at Brighton on Tuesday represented the first knock of an otherwise peerless beginning to 2016-17.

Sometimes, you get greedy.

Leaders Town are still in a wonderful place and very rarely do you get everything your own way in the Championship.

Memories of a derby win at Leeds on Saturday also provided a fine bit of shine in the first half of the week.

3: Bradford City (unchanged). WWDWDD.

Wonderfully consistent in 2016-17 and their redoubtable, battling qualities have come to the fore on numerous occasions, especially on the road.

It may be a different face in the dug-out in Stuart McCall, but City possess the same durability that they possessed under his predecessor, Phil Parkinson.

Still unbeaten, although there was still a slight sense of frustration in failing to see off 10-man hosts Gillingham on Saturday.

4: Doncaster Rovers (up two). WWWWLW.

Darren Ferguson was critical of his side’s lack of ruthlessness in front of goal on the previous weekend at Crewe and how his players listened, given a five-star hammering of Morecambe on Saturday, with 500-up James Coppinger crowning his 500th club appearance with a goal and a sparkling display.

Rovers looking the part, in the main.

5: Sheffield United (up two). DLLWWW.

Three wins on the spin now for the Blades, who have vanquished memories of a worryingly slow start to the season.

The Blades came away with three points from AFC Wimbledon after showing their attacking prowess and defensive qualities at times against persistent hosts.

Chris Wilder’s side look hungry, together and committed all of a sudden.

6: Hull City (down one) WWWWLD.

Dug deep to chisel out a late point at Burnley and are little unfortunate to go down a spot.

City, who host Arsenal at the weekend, were indebted to a stunning leveller from Rob Sndograss, a player in the form of his life and someone who has epitomised the players’ aptitude and character so far this term.

7: Sheffield Wednesday (up one). DLLDWW.

Signs that the Owls have their mojo back after back-to-back wins for the first time since April.

That said, that have done it the hard way after falling behind twice at S6, with Tuesday’s memorable win over Bristol City being noteworthy - it was the first time since January 2003 that they had won a league game from a two-goal deficit. Wednesday showing their ‘heart and soul’ as Carlos Carvalhal puts it.

8: Middlesbrough (down four) DDDWDL.

This week’s big losers - down four after a reality check in a disappointing 2-1 home reverse to Palace. A lesson for Boro, who were exposed for defensive deficiencies that they may have got away with in the Championship with several key players from last term still finding their feet at the top level.

A toughie at Everton is next up.

9: North Ferriby (up two). WLLLLW.

A keystone first away victory at the season at Gateshead on Tuesday - and first ever at this level - represented a huge moment for the Villagers, having lost at home to Maidstone at the weekend. The newboys are chipping away.

10: Leeds United (unchanged) DWWLLW.

Big, big win over Blackburn on Tuesday. Perish the thought what would have happened if they had not won.

United showed guts aplenty and they will need plenty more in the weeks ahead as they aim to get their season on the straight and narrow.

The scenes on Tuesday night were rather more joyous than they were after a meek derby loss to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

11: York City (down two) LWLWLD.

An annoyingly inconsistent time of it for the Minstermen at the National League level and they have let to truly let their mark.

Sixteenth place after 10 games is disappointing, with just one point picked up this week in a draw with Tranmere and loss at Torquay.

12: Rotherham United (unchanged) LLWLDD.

Two points from six on home soil against Bristol City and Nottingham Forest is not exactly what the doctor ordered, although the Millers spirited late rally to take a point against Forest after going to ten men at least provides some momentum ahead of Saturday’s big game at Blackburn.

Wednesday was the Millers’ best display of the season thus far.

13: Guiseley (unchanged) LLLDDL.

Early-season inconsistency for all the wrong reasons, with the Lions without a win now in 10 matches at the start of 2016-17. It is going to be a long old season at Nethermoor...