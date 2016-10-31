Four Nations: Adam Walker shrugs off Hull KR boo boys to target further upset for England

HAVING silenced the ‘boo-boys’, Scotland prop Adam Walker will attempt to silence the Burgess boys – and wreck England’s Four Nations hopes.

The aggressive front-row delivered an outstanding performance in Friday’s 54-12 defeat against world champions Australia. It was all the more impressive given it was at Hull KR – the relegated club he has controversially just left to join Super League St Helens.

Scotland's Adam Walker. Picture: SWPix.com

Walker was lambasted by many for quitting given Rovers stood by him during a difficult time earlier this year when he appeared in court on charges that were later dropped.

Most Hull KR players have pledged to stay with them in the Championship and fans in the crowd last week made their opinions clear, booing every time the 25-year-old received possession.

He said: “I was expecting it really – to get booed like that – I knew it was coming, but I just concentrated on what I had to do.

“It’s like any other game; sometimes you get the crowd against you and you have to focus on your own performance.

“We were playing the best in the world, too, so realised it was going to be a challenge, but I thought it was one of my best games yet for Scotland and it was a great atmosphere even with that booing.”

The former Huddersfield Giants front-row is now looking forward to Saturday’s game against England in Coventry.

The hosts must win to have any hope of reaching the final having lost their opener 17-16 against New Zealand.

Bradford-born Walker will face the formidable Sam Burgess and the England captain’s colossal younger brothers – twin props George and Tom.

“The Burgess boys are top players and there’s some big units in that England pack,” he said. “It will be an even tougher challenge than the Aussies especially for us ‘middles’.

“England will come out firing and we know we can’t start slowly like against Australia.

“But we got a few points back and some confidence on Friday and we’ve those good points to look at as we build for England.”