Danny Willett aiming to set the right example...

Danny Willett is determined to carry the title of Masters champion with distinction, both in the range of tournaments he plays and his demeanour on the course.

The 29-year-old from Sheffield may have joined the PGA Tour in America but his loyalty to the global circuit of the European Tour means he wants to honour those commitments as well.

“I have joined the PGA Tour, but I’m still going to play full-time in Europe as well,” he said.

“It’s about getting a good balance and sticking to a good schedule and making sure I play enough events around the world, but also that I stay strong within Europe and play the great European Tour events to help grow the game in Europe, as well.

“I’m in the fortunate position now where I’m able to pick and choose a good schedule and going forward next year it’s a really important year to stick by it and not add too many in.”

Willett also accepts he has work to do with his on-course behaviour. His higher profile results in increased television coverage on the golf course, meaning he has often been seen swearing after hitting a bad shot.

“You get a lot more watched when you’re hitting balls and in public so you’ve got to be more careful with what you say or what you do,” he said.

“You want to set example for young kids. I know every now and again I get caught out swearing but I’m an emotional player. I am trying to curb the swearing to become a good role model for young people. Especially in and around Yorkshire, because there’s a lot of good junior golf and, hopefully, I can show the athlete and the sportsman I am.”