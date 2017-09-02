European Tour: Chris Hanson leads English trio at D+D Real Czech Masters

Huddersfield's Chris Hanson led an English one-two-three as the second round of the weather-affected D+D Real Czech Masters was completed on Saturday.

Hanson had birdied his first hole of the day to lie two shots behind clubhouse leader Lee Slattery when play was suspended due to a waterlogged course on Friday afternoon.

The 32-year-old made a further six birdies and a single bogey upon the resumption to add a 66 to his opening 68 for a halfway total of 10 under par, three ahead of Slattery who had completed a brilliant 65 in the worst of Friday's weather.

James Morrison was a shot further back on six under, a stroke ahead of Chile's Felipe Aguilar, South African Haydn Porteous and Swede Pontus Widegren.

First round leader Callum Shinkwin fell seven shots off the pace after a second round of 75, with pre-tournament favourite and 2015 champion Thomas Pieters part of a 15-strong group on two under.

That group also included 2014 winner Jamie Donaldson and defending champion Paul Peterson, who both shot 73, as well as Ryder Cup team-mates Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

The final group of Hanson, Slattery and Morrison were due to start their third rounds at Albatross Golf Resort at 3pm local time (2pm BST).