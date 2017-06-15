Huddersfield’s Nick Marsh storms to second place in Montrose

HUDDERSFIELD’S Nick Marsh claimed second place in the HotelPlanner.com PGA EuroPro Tour’s Eagle Orchid Scottish Masters at Montrose Golf Links with a blistering final-round 64.

The 2014 English men’s amateur champion had five birdies in a row from the fourth and had three more on the back nine, the only blemish coming with a bogey at 12.

Chris Lloyd with the trophy after his victory in the Eagle Orchid Scottish Masters.

He finished on 13 under par – having opening with rounds of 67 69 – to leave him two shots behind winner Chris Lloyd (The Kendleshire). Marsh’s share of runner-up spot earned him £4,500.

Former Yorkshire county player Dan Wasteney (Bondhay) had been tied for the 36-hole lead, but slipped back to 10th after adding a 72 to his opening scores of 65 66.

Hessle’s David Woodhead had three consecutive rounds of 68 for a share of 15th place alongside Hillsborough’s Joe Dean, the 2015 English men’s champion, who shot 67 68 69.

The other Yorkshire players who made the cut were Moortown’s Nick McCarthy (67 67 72), Rotherham’s Jonathan Thomson (69 69 69), Hornsea’s Steve Uzzell (68 67 74) and Howley Hall’s Daniel Gavins (67 70 76).