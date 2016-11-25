Kjeldsen arrives like a train to boost Danes

Denmark opened up a three-shot lead at the ISPS HANDA World Cup of Golf after Soren Kjeldsen and Thorbjorn Olesen fired a brilliant 60 in the fourballs on day two.

The duo had carded a level-par 72 in Thursday’s foursomes to trail Spain by three shots overnight but two eagles and eight birdies gave them a 12 under par total and a comfortable cushion over Ashun Wu and Li Haotong of China heading into the weekend.

The action returned to foursomes on Saturday before finishing with another round of fourballs on the final day as Denmark look to lift the trophy for the first time, in Melbourne.

China fired a 65 on Friday to get to nine under, a shot clear of Spanish pair Rafa Cabrera Bello and John Rahm, who signed for a second-round 67.

Kjeldsen got the ball rolling for the Danes when he holed from the fairway on the third for an eagle and two birdies followed before Olesen chipped in on the eighth to pick up two more shots.

A run of five birdies started the back nine before a Kjeldsen gain on the last completed a brilliant performance.

“I feel like we both were playing well,” said Olesen. “We kept the ball in play all the time. It was amazing.”

Kjeldsen added: “I think game-wise we’re very different. Thorbjorn’s very flashy, he hits it very far from the tee and overall he has just got an amazing game.

“I’m sort of like a train, I arrive on time but without too much of the flashy stuff.”

English duo Chris Wood Andy Sullivan were at seven under after a 66 alongside France, Italy and the United States. Wales’ Bradley Dredge and Stuart Manley were at four under, a shot clear of Ireland pair Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell, and three ahead of Scots Russell Knox and Duncan Stewart.