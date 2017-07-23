Lindrick’s Bailey Gill and Moortown’s Ben Firth fly high in Holland

LINDRICK’S Bailey Gill had an eagle and two birdies in his last five holes, but came up just a shot shy of forcing a play-off in the Dutch Junior Open.

He was one of three Yorkshire players to finish inside the top seven, a further underscoring of the strength of White Rose golf.

Moortown’s Ben Firth placed third and Fulford’s Charlie Thornton climbed up to seventh with a closing seven-under-par 65.

Gill, joint overnight leader with eventual winner Thomas Sloman (Taunton & Pickeridge) ahead of the final round, dropped a shot at the second, but bounced back with birdies at four and six.

A bogey at eight and then a double at 10 put him two adrift of Sloman, who widened the gap with a birdie at 13.

Gill’s eagle against Sloman’s birdie at 14 narrowed the deficit to two again, but his rival matched his birdie at 17 and the Bernard Darwin Salver holder’s birdie at the last merely served to reduce the margin of victory as he added a 70 to rounds of 70 68 68.

Firth (68 73 71 65) had eight birdies in his closing round, bouncing back from an opening bogey to card four birdies in each nine.

Thornton (72 74 70 65) got off to a ferocious start, birdieing the first and then eagling the second.

The 2016 England Golf Boys’ Order of Merit winner – who did not have a bogey on his card – added another birdie at eight to be out in four under, grabbed a second eagle of the day at 14 and birdied the 17th.