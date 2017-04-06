Masters: Matt Fitzpatrick dips below par as holder Danny Willett battles back at Augusta

Matt Fitzpatrick trained his sights on becoming Sheffield’s second consecutive Masters champion after outscoring playing partner Jordan Spieth on a highly eventful opening day of the 81st Masters.

After world No 1 Dustin Johnson was forced out by a back injury just moments before he was due to tee off, Fitzpatrick carded an opening 71 at a windswept Augusta National.

This was four shots better than 2015 champion Spieth, who followed his costly quadruple bogey on the 12th in last year’s final round with another quadruple on the par-5 15th.

But it could have been even better for the 22-year-old three-time European Tour winner, from Hallamshire. who had been three under par before a wayward tee shot led to a double-bogey six on the 18th.

Fitzpatrick had to settle for joining compatriot Andy Sullivan, Kevin Chappell and Russell Henley on one under par, Henley having claimed the last place in the year’s first major by winning the Shell Houston Open on Sunday.

With winds gusting up to 35mph moving balls on greens and causing havoc around Amen Corner in particular, defending champion Danny Willett, also from Sheffield, of course, and Rory McIlroy were among the players trying to battle back from poor starts.

Willett, who has struggled for consistent form since claiming his first major title 12 months ago, hit a wild opening drive into the trees to the right of the first fairway and needed two shots to escape.

The 29-year-old found the green with his fourth shot and two-putted for a six, making him the first defending champion to start with a double bogey since hole-by-hole records began being collected in 1983. A similarly wayward drive on the par-5 second, cost Willett another shot, but he battled back well for a 73.

McIlroy, who had acknowledged the need to make a good start in pursuit of the victory he needs to complete the career grand slam, dropped shots on the first, third and eighth. he remained three over through 12.