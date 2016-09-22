Ryder Cup protagonists seek boost to form and finances ahead of Hazeltine

Martin Kaymer is putting a positive spin on playing this week’s Porsche European Open ‘blind’ after bad weather disrupted the Ryder Cup star’s preparations.

Torrential rain over the weekend left parts of the course at Golf Resort Bad Griesbach under water and led to the cancellation of practice rounds and the traditional pre-tournament pro-am.

“It will be interesting having not played the course,” said the former world No 1. “I think the last time that has happened for me was as an amateur.

“I think you’ve just got to be open and don’t put yourself under too much pressure.”

Kaymer was one of captain Darren Clarke’s three wild cards for next week’s Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, where Europe are seeking an unprecedented fourth straight victory.

World No 4 Jordan Spieth would cherish Ryder Cup glory above a second FedEx title over the next fortnight. Spieth will this week seek to defend the FedEx Cup – and earn a bonus of US dollars 10million (£7.71m) before turning his full attention to the team tournament at Hazeltine.

And, having been part of the defeated United States team at Gleneagles in 2014, the 23-year-old Texan is prioritising Ryder Cup glory in order to avoid a repeat of the “empty feeling” he experienced on the flight home from Scotland.

“You want something that you don’t have,” he said.