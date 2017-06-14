US Open: Agony of recent Masters ‘miss’ quickly forgotten by Justin Rose

Justin Rose has decided to count his blessings instead of agonising over the one that got away as he targets a second US Open title at Erin Hills.

Rose could easily have travelled to Wisconsin as a multiple major champion with a green jacket to go with his Olympic gold medal, if not for an inspired performance in the Masters by Sergio Garcia.

Two shots behind after 12 holes of the final round, Garcia pulled his drive on the 13th into the trees and was forced to take a penalty drop, but managed to save par before carding a birdie on the next and a spectacular eagle on the 15th.

Rose birdied the 15th and 16th to keep his nose in front, only to bogey the 17th and eventually suffer his second runners-up finish at Augusta National in three years when Ryder Cup team-mate Garcia birdied the first play-off hole.

“I feel really good about the way I played and my execution down the stretch for the most part,” the 36-year-old said.

“I also think you’d be naive to think you can go throughout your whole career and not have one that gets away.

“I’ve been fortunate in some big tournaments, this one (the US Open) and the Olympics, where things have gone my way. For the most part when I’ve been in contention in the biggest of events, they’ve gone my way right at the death.

“So it is one that got away for sure, but I think that’s part of the game so I’m fully accepting of it.

“I only really judge it at the end of the year, because if I win this week or (the Open) at Birkdale or the PGA Championship, I’m going to walk away believing it’s a fantastic year.

“And I feel like this tournament could be the first since the Masters where I really feel motivated to try to get the game peaking again.”

Rose has recorded five top-10s in major championships since his victory at Merion in 2013, where he became the first English winner of the US Open since Tony Jacklin in 1970.

And having previously said he had not heard much positive feedback about Erin Hills, the Olympic champion was pleasantly surprised by what he discovered on a scouting mission last week.

“I was very cognizant of coming in here and forming my own opinion,” Rose added. “After the first nine holes I was neutral about it and then I played the back nine and I loved it.

“It’s long off the tee, which makes it demanding, but there is room to play.

“It puts driver in play and there is obviously a reward for hitting a good drive because I think the greens, depending on the weather, will likely get firm.”