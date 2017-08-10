Woodsome Hall's Hanson helps raise £12,000 for Breast Cancer Now and British Inclusive Golf

EUROPEAN Tour player Chris Hanson's charity ball raised over £12,000 for Breast Cancer Now and British Inclusive Golf.

More than 200 people attended the event held at The Venue in Halifax, which was hosted by Woodsome Hall's Hanson, his caddie Steve Tooby, and their respective wives, Laura and Tracey.

The event attracted interest from across the country and beyond, with guests travelling from as far as London and monetary donations coming from the USA.

The charities were chosen by Hanson. Breast Cancer Now is dedicated to funding research into the devastating disease while British Inclusive Golf is a charity for which he is an ambassador.

Hanson, who is into his second full-time season on the European Tour, said: “After all the guests were treated to a red carpet and photographer on arrival, the fantastic MC, Billy Wheadon, quickly set the tone for the evening – to have a lot of laughs while raising a huge amount of money – and we certainly did both.”

Money was raised through ticket sales, donations, a photo booth, vodka luge, casino tables, Trackman longest drive, silent and live auctions, and a raffle.

Tooby said: “The display of raffle prizes was the best I have ever seen. A small committee spent the last six months recruiting a variety of things, including a holiday for ten to the South of France, bespoke golf clubs, hospitality tickets, pamper treatments – and more.

"We cannot thank everyone enough – from the many leading golf manufacturers, guests on the night, to businesses from around Yorkshire who dug deep and supported this event.”

Guest speakers during the evening included representatives from British Inclusive Golf who spoke of the positive impact the charity has had on their lives.

BIG Chairman Kevin Booth said: “For the evening to raise a total of £12,330 is just astonishing. This will make life changing differences to many people in the coming years. We are forever grateful for the generosity of everyone involved.”

The event's JustGiving page will continue until August 15, and anyone interested in donating should visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charityball for more information.