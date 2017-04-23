Yorkshire golf: David Hague lauds winner after placing second at Saunton

A TWO-UNDER-PAR second round of 69 helped Malton & Norton’s David Hague to take runner-up spot in the West of England stroke play championship at Saunton.

And Fulford’s James Cass finished tied sixth in another impressive showing by White Rose players.

Hague carded 71 69 73 72 to finish four shots adrift of Kendleshire’s Owen Edwards.

“I didn’t play well enough all week to win, but second is a good substitute,” said Hague, who added: I played with the winner and he deserved to win.”

Cass shot rounds of 73 71 73 72 for a five-over-par 289 aggregate.

His clubmate Charlie Thornton, recent winner of the prestigious Berkhamsted Trophy, endured a surprising final round of 86 and finished in a tie for 39th place with Lindrick’s Nathan Fell (72 74 82 79).