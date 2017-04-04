Yorkshire golf: Girls Golf Rocks looking to drive interest in the game

A SCHEME to help introduce girls to golf got underway at Ghyll Beck Driving Range.

There will be three more sessions of Girls Golf Rocks, at Howley Hall (Thursday, April 13; 1-3pm), Malton & Norton (Saturday, April 29; 2-4pm), and York (Sunday, April 30; 1-3pm).

Girls Golf Rocks has involved a partnership between England Golf, the Golf Foundation, the County Golf Development Group and the Yorkshire Ladies’ County Golf Association.

It is aimed at involving girls between the ages of five to 18 in a taster session, at which equipment is provided for these newcomers to golf.

As well as the four venues involved - York, Malton & Norton, Howley Hall and Ghyll Beck Driving Range - Shipley and Northcliffe have also helped in delivering the coaching sessions, during which the emphasis is placed on fun, including the social and friendship aspects of golf, rather than just the coaching and playing side of the game.

The sessions will be supported by a number of girl ambassadors from across the Yorkshire region.

For further information contact Stacey Mitchell by email (stacey@golf-foundation.org) or go to Getintogolf.org/girlsgolfrocks.