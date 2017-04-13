Yorkshire golf: Hallamshire’s Barclay Brown and Wakefield’s Dan Bradbury shine in McEvoy Trophy

HALLAMSHIRE’S Barclay Brown equalled the best round of the tournament as he fired a closing six-under-par 65 to place eighth in the McEvoy Trophy at Copt Heath.

And his Yorkshire team-mate Dan Bradbury, of Wakefield, closed with two rounds in the 60s – a 69 and a 67 – to finish inside the top dozen players.

Victory went to England boy international Charlie Strickland, his second big win in the space of just four days.

The 17-year-old from Ham Manor, in Sussex, won the Duncan Putter in Wales at the weekend and followed up with a three-shot victory in the Peter McEvoy Trophy, finishing eight under par.

Runner-up on five under was Jannik de Bruyn, of Germany, while Carris Trophy winner Angus Flanagan (St George’s Hill) was third on four under.

Brown had no fewer than nine birdies in his 65, which he added to previous rounds of 74 72 73.

Bradbury shot progressive lower scores over the two-day event, recording 76 73 69 67.

Middlesbrough’s James Swash placed 21st with consistent scores of 72 73 72 71.

Rotherham’s Charlie Daughtrey recovered from a third-round 80 to post a closing score of 72, having shot 74 75 on Wednesday.