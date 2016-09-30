Yorkshire golf: Huddersfield's Pat Wrightson and Richmond's Karen Jobling share in England success

HUDDERSFIELD'S Pat Wrightson has captained England to a hat-trick of successive wins in the Senior Women’s Home Internationals.

England beat Wales 5.5- 2.5 in difficult, blustery conditions at Alyth, in Scotland, to secure the title.

The championship began in 2003 and England now have 10 successes to their name.

Wrightson said: “I have had a super team and they have played really well.

“There has been a great team spirit and they have dug deep when it had been difficult and they have come up with the results. We are very pleased to retain the trophy.”

Among the players were Richmond's Karen Jobling and her team-mates were Julie Brown (Trentham), Aileen Greenfield (Pyecombe), Jackie Foster (Bishops Stortford), Helen Lowe (Scraptoft), Cath Rawthore (Sale) and Katherine Russell (Royal Ashdown Forest).

With wins over Ireland and Scotland already secured, England needed just three points from the match against Wales to retain the title.

They secured two of those in this morning’s foursomes, with wins by Foster and Rawthore, and by Lowe and Jobling.

Foster went on to put the result beyond doubt when she played par golf for a whopping 7&6 win in the singles, but the team wanted an outright win in the match.

Rawthore edged them closer when she took her point on the 18th to guarantee at least a half.

Lowe fought back from one down after 16 to finish one up and finally Jobling – covered in mud after falling flat while chipping from a slippery bank on the fifth – completed the scoreline with another fighting finish.

She had trailed throughout the match and was still two down with three to play. But, she birdied 16 to win the hole, halved 17 and won 18 with a par to halve her game