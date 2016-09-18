Yorkshire golf: Lindrick's Bailey Gill crowned Yorkshire match play champion at Selby

LINDRICK'S Bailey Gill has added the Yorkshire amateur match play title to the Welsh Open Youths championship that he landed in May.

He edged Ilkley's Ed Cowan by one hole in a keenly-contested final at Selby, where the top 32 players from last month's Yorkshire amateur stroke play championship competed over three days.

Gill birdied the first to take an immediate lead in the final, but Cowan's response - pulling all square at the next - gave an indication of the tense battle that was to follow.

The Lindrick man holed a monster putt at seven to regain the lead, but with three holes to play the finalists were once again all square.

At the 17th, Gill struck a decisive blow by birdieing the hole to lead and saw the job through at the last.

In the semi-final Cowan had overwhelmed Yorkshire county player Martin Brown (Pike Hills) 8&7 while Gill bested Wath's Nick Poppleton, recent winner of the Lee Westwood Trophy, 2&1.

In previous rounds, the ultimate champion defeated Jake Hamilton (Huddersfield) 2&1, Shipley's Callum Hey 3&2 and Wheatley's Kealan Lowe at the 20th hole.

Cowan had reached the last four with wins over Phoenix's Jordan Perry by 3&2, Scott Clegg (Owston Hall) 2&1 and Josh Fox (Wilton) at the 20th hole.