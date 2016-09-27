Yorkshire golf: White Rose trio help England boys to emphatic win over Scotland

HALLAMSHIRE'S Barclay Brown and Rotherham's Charlie Daughtrey were unbeaten as England defeated their Scottish counterparts in the Under-16 boys' home internationals.

And Lindrick's Callum Macfie won one of his two singles and also teamed up with Daughtrey to win in the foursomes.

England saw off Scotland 17.5-7.5 at Rockliffe Hall, in Durham, having already beaten Wales 15-5. They will play Ireland early next month when another win will see them repeat last year’s record of three victories in these matches.

Team manager Nick Over described the boys’ latest result as a solid performance with the highlight of the match being Brown’s level-par 72 in very difficult conditions on the opening day of the 54-hole match.

Two England players had 100 per cent records in all three games: Michael Gilbert (Chelmsford) and Hugo Kedzlie (Spalding).

The match began with individual stroke play games, which England won 7-3. This was followed by foursomes, England triumphing 4-1, and by individual match play, which England won 6.5-3.5.

Brown, Daughtrey and Macfie will all be part of England's team that plays Ireland at Castletown on October 8 and 9.