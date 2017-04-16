Yorkshire golf: White Rose Under-16s off to winning start with defeat of North Federation Boys

YORKSHIRE Under-16s got their new season underway with an emphatic and impressive 12.5-5.5 win over North Federation Boys at Hartlepool.

The opposition, made up of boys from Cumbria, Northumberland and Durham, were beaten in both the morning foursomes and afternoon singles.

Phil Woodcock’s side took a 4.5-1.5 advantage from the opening session and built on it with and 8-4 triumph in the singles.

No fewer than six players - Tom Osborne (Lindrick), Ben Schmidt (Rotherham), Ewan Bromley (Wakefield), Nathan Ali (Cookridge), Oliver Abbott (Pannal) and Matthew Driscoll (Bedale) won both their matches.

Isaac Turner (Woodsome Hall) was unbeaten with a half and a win, as was his playing partner in the foursomes, Jack Maxey (Burstwick).

Woodcock had selected four Under-16 players, four from the Under-15s and four from the Under-14s.

Maxey, Tom Kelly and Nick Audsley (Fulford), Jake Sowden (The Oaks), Driscoll and Luke Turner (Hallowes) were making their debuts at this level.

In the morning foursomes, Yorkshire got off to great start and were up in four matches and down in 2 after nine holes. Youngsters Sowden and Audsley were only one while Driscoll and Turner were four up.

Turner and Maxey eventually had a dormie three lead, but their opponents battled back to obtain a half.

Osborne and Kelly went to the last one up and managed to halve the hole to win. Schmidt nearly holed in one on the 12th, finishing six inches away from the cup - proof of how well he is playing his irons at the moment - and went on to win 3&1 with Abbott, while Driscoll and Turner won 2&1. Conditions deteriorated after lunch and the singles were played under cloud and in bitterly cold temperatures.

Turner led the way as captain for the day, playing some good golf to lead the team to the first win of the afternoon, 4&2.

Maxey played the last one up again, this time managing to halve the hole for a win.

Kelly had a bad day on the greens, which led to his loss, while Abbott played tremendous golf to win 5&4.

The younger boys struggled in the afternoon with only Driscoll able to win, coming back from three down to win two up.

Woodcock, chairman of Yorkshire Boys, commented: “Once again I am delighted with the team performance.

“They played some exceptional golf, but ultimately played as a team, all supporting each other and enjoying the day, win or lose.

“We have some promising players coming through and I know Yorkshire continues to be in a good position and we look forward to our next match in the summer.”

Woodsome Hall’s George Heath would have been playing for Yorkshire, but was competing in the Scottish Boys’ Open Championship, at Monifieth, where he finished a highly commendable sixth.

He shot rounds of 77 73 71 73, showing great temperament by not being thrown by the early setback of a triple bogey seven at the fourth hole in his opening round.

Heath was threatening to shoot under par in his second round when he stood one under playing the last, but unfortunately suffered another triple bogey.