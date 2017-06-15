Yorkshire’s Rochelle Morris and Olivia Winning exit at last-32 stage in Wales

YORKSHIRE’S interest in the Ladies’ British Open Amateur Championship at Pyle & Kenfig in South Wales ended at the second round of the match play stage with defeats for Woodsome Hall’s Rochelle Morris and Olivia Winning (Rotherham).

Both had come through the stroke play qualifying, and both beat Swedish opposition in the first round of the knockout phase.

Morris, who moved into the top 200 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings this week, beat Linnea Johansson, world No 86, 4&3 in the morning.

But she lost by the same score in the afternoon to Northern Ireland’s Paula Lisburn, who had qualified as the top seed with a four-under-par aggregate of 138 (70 68).

Winning, ranked world No 556, defeated Maja Stark, world No 228, 4&3 in the first round, but lost to Norwegian Marthe Wold, world No 251, 3&2.