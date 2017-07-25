You still have a chance to play the 2017 Yorkshire Challenge on three Ryder Cup venues

THERE is still a chance to compete in the 2017 Yorkshire Challenge, which will be staged over three Ryder Cup venues in the county in September.

This will be the fifth annual staging of the increasingly popular trilateral pairs event held at Ganton, Lindrick and Moortown, which sees pairs compete in three divisions – each named after the course on which they begin their pursuit of overall as well as divisional glory.

Howley Hall's Brian Hill and Martin Barber were the 2015 Yorkshire Challenge overall champions.

A number of openings are available due to previously booked sponsorship times and golfers can enter online through the Yorkshire Challenge website, www.yorkshirechallenge.co.uk.

Last year Knaresborough's Kevin Walsh and Gary Young became the 2016 Yorkshire Challenge champions and kept the title in White Rose hands following victory 12 months earlier by Howley Hall's Brian Hill and Martin Barber.

The 2017 renewal will include daily generous prize tables - with on-day and overall prizes - plus a hole-in-one headline prize.

A free, live dynamic score tracking app will be available to all competitors to monitor scoring as each scorecard is submitted.

The tournament will take place on September 6-8.

Entries for the three-course event are £375 per pair, and full tournament details can be found on the Yorkshire Challenge website.

The Moortown Series will start off at Moortown on day one, move to Lindrick on day two, and Ganton on the final day.

The Ganton Series will be played at Ganton on day one, Moortown on day two, and Lindrick on the final day.

The Lindrick Series will begin at Lindrick, move to Ganton on day two, and Moortown for the final day.

First-day times can be booked, and day-two tee times at each course will be allocated. Day-three tee times will be in score order with the leaders going out last.

Tee times will run from 8am to 2pm.