Ellison set to unleash Ravenhill ‘machine’

BRIAN Ellison is looking forward to Ravenhill Road’s imminent hurdling debut.

Unbeaten in a point-to-point and two bumpers, he was forced to miss the spring festivals with a minor problem.

With that behind him, the six-year-old – owned by Tickhill’s Phil Martin – is now on the verge of making his eagerly-anticipated hurdling bow.

Malton-based Ellison said: “We had him in at Carlisle on Thursday but I didn’t want to risk him on really soft ground.

“He’s a lovely-moving horse so he won’t want it too deep but he’s got entries next week and I’m dying to run him. He’s one of the best I’ve ever had, I’m sure about that. He’s a machine, a proper horse.”

John Gosden hopes the decision to sidestep a clash with stablemate Enable will pay dividends for Cracksman in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Frankie Dettori’s mount looked seriously impressive when winning the Great Voltigeur at York and the Prix Niel at Chantilly.

“He has grown up a lot,” said Gosden ahead of the clash with, amongst others, Royal Ascot winner Barney Roy.

“He’s done nothing but improve all year, so it would seem rather silly to bypass a race of this importance.”