Faisal challenged to sink or swim in Beverley’s Continental Trophy

AREEN Faisal could emerge as a credible contender at Royal Ascot if he successfully takes the next step along the ladder in the Brian Yeardley Continental Two-Year-Old Trophy at Beverley tomorrow.

The colt, trained by Richard Fahey, is one of seven declarations for the £25,000 race that was won last season by subsequent Norfolk Stakes hero Prince Of Lir.

Areen Faisal caught the eye on his debut at Newmarket in April when he looked green yet still flashed home for third place behind the well-regarded Sound And Silence.

Richard Knight, racing manager and bloodstock adviser for owner Sheikh Abdullah Almalek Alsabah, said: “He ran a nice race at Newmarket and has been given a little bit of time to recover.

“Richard has been pleased with his work since then. It’s pitching him slightly in at the deep end at Beverley but he’s a nice prospect. We quickly earmarked this race after his debut and hopefully this is a stepping-stone towards Royal Ascot.”

Excellently Poised, part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, won well on his debut at Musselburgh and is still in contention for Hambleton trainer Bryan Smart.

Meanwhile, Mark Johnston has entered Pontefract winner Rufus King and Cardsharp, who was runner-up to leading Coventry Stakes fancy De Bruyne Horse in the Woodcote at Epsom last Friday.

In other news, Time To Study could bid to give Middleham-based Johnston a record-equalling eighth success in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot.

Ruth Carr Carr has ruled Sovereign Debt out of the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The eight-year-old grey won his third race on the spin for the Huby trainer in the Diomed Stakes at Epsom last week, following on from the bet365 Mile at Sandown and the All-Weather Mile final at Lingfield.

“We’ve decided he definitely won’t be going to Royal Ascot – we’re going to keep chipping away at the Group Threes and Group Twos,” said Carr.

“We know he’s capable at that level and it keeps his confidence high. There’s the Celebration Mile at Goodwood and a race over one-mile-one at York (Strensall) we can look at. He seems to be in the form of his life.”

Enable will attempt to become a dual Classic winner in the Darley Irish Oaks on July 15.

The John Gosden-trained daughter of Nathaniel is being readied to follow up her victory in the Epsom Oaks last Friday under Frankie Dettori.

York Racecourse chairman Teddy Grimthorpe, who is also racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah, said: “She has come out of the race really well.”