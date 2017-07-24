Ground at York key to Success Days, says Condon

Success Days features among 17 entries for the Group Two Sky Bet York Stakes on Knavesmire on Saturday.

The two-day York meeting features musical performances after racing, with All Saints performing on Saturday, but the equine talent that promises to be on display includes Ken Condon’s Irish raider, who has multiple wins in Pattern company to his name.

The ground may prove decisive as to whether he takes his place against the likes of Meydan winner Prize Money from Saeed bin Suroor’s yard and Sir Michael Stoute’s Sandown winner Autocratic.

Condon said: “”The ground is the most important factor for Success Days. York had rain at the weekend and they are forecast a bit more during the week.

“We will probably have to make our minds up on Wednesday, but we are keen to run if the ground is on the easy side.

“Success Days is rated as a high as anything in the race, bar one (Prize Money), and the track at York should suit him well.

“He ran a good race at the Curragh last time. Johannes Vermeer was a Group One winner as a two-year-old and looked on the way back after a good run at Ascot. He was in receipt of 3lb, although there is no question he won cosily at the line. The ground was a bit quicker than ideal for Success Days, so all things considered I was very pleased.”

Musley Bank handler Richard Fahey has two entries in the sole three-year-old Forest Ranger and the veteran Gabrial, who was fourth in the Summer Mile at Ascot last time.

Hugo Palmer will enter Best Of Days in the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster following his creditable effort at Newbury on Saturday.

The Godolphin-owned colt looked an exciting prospect after winning two of his three starts as a juvenile, including the Royal Lodge at Newmarket, but finished last of 12 runners on his belated return to action in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.