Mercy Rimell: Tributes to matriarch of National Hunt racing

MERCY Rimell, who has died just days after her 98th birthday, was widely regarded as the matriarch of National Hunt racing.

Her late husband Fred was champion trainer five times and saddled no less than four winners of the Grand National – ESB, who benefited from the misfortune of the Queen Mother’s Devon Loch in 1956, Nicolaus Silver (1961), Gay Trip (1970) and Rag Trade (1976).

After his passing in 1981, Mrs Rimell took over training at the family’s historic Kinnersley yard in Worcestershire and saddled Gaye Brief to Champion Hurdle glory at the 1983 Cheltenham Festival.

She was the first woman to win a celebrated race which was already synonymous with the Rimell family thanks to horses like dual winner Comedy Of Errors.

And when this always immaculately dressed trainer, the most punctilious of women, retired from training in the late 1980s, she remained involved in the sport and became a noted owner-breeder, not least with staying steeplechaser Simon who ended up running in two Grand Nationals.

Her horses were regularly ridden by North Yorkshire jockey Andrew Thornton who paid tribute to a “wonderful woman”.

“I had ever so much time for Mercy,” he said.“She was straight down the line, to the point and direct - and that’s what I loved about her. If you didn’t like it, tough.

“I always used to visit her and you could guarantee, even at 98, she would be dressed in her finery - with rings on, her jewellery on and her make-up on.

“She always wanted you to see her at her best, and I’m sure that’s how she’d liked to be remembered.

“I didn’t ride for her for about seven years after Simon and then Barton Gift, who she jointly-owned and bred, came along and he was my 998th winner at Bangor last December.

“I remember one time she came up to me about Barton Gift and said, ‘Andrew, is this horse any good?’, and I said that he was, but he needs time.

“And then Mercy said to me, ‘Andrew, time is something I don’t have!’. That just typified Mercy and her sense of humour. She was a wonderful woman.”

Mercy Rimell also saddled Gaye Chance to victory in the 1984 Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and won the Arkle Trophy three years later with Gala’s Image.

At a time when female trainers were still trying to make their mark on a male-dominated sport despite the likes of jenny Pitman and Saltburn’s Mary Reveley breaking the mould, horses of the calibre of Very Promising and Golden Friend were testament to Mrs Rimell’s uncanny eye for a top class jumper.

She suffered a stroke on Tuesday and passed away peacefully two days later.

Her grandson Mark, who is now a trainer, said: “She was a great woman and left her mark in a great sport.

“She had a very successful and a very good life.

“There is no point in being sad about it. We should celebrate her.”

Many successful jockeys and trainers owe their success to their formative years at Kinnersley, including Kim Bailey who subsequently emulated Fred Rimell by saddling the winners of the Champion Hurdle, Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National.

“Mercy was an extraordinary person, she was tough, honest and damn good at her job,” he said in tribute.

“A brilliant trainer’s wife who ruled the roost and a person who did not suffer fools lightly. She was a wonderful horse woman and tough person to work for. Having said that, she was fair and very supportive to those who worked for her.

“Mercy was a hugely supportive trainer’s wife to Fred. Mercy handed all the administration side of Fred’s life, doing all the entries and keeping a sharp eye on the business thus leaving Fred to train the horses. They were a very formidable team. Don’t forget they trained a record four Grand National winner.

“I was lucky to have spent a season or two with them in Kinnerseley and what I learnt and saw in those heady days of Gold Cup (Royal Frolic), Champion Hurdle (Commedy Of Errors) and Grand National (Rag Trade) winners will never be forgotten.”

