Moore optimistic for Clemmie after Newmarket success

RYAN Moore believes Clemmie – named in honour of Sir Winston Churchill’s wife – has “every chance” of establishing herself as a major candidate for next year’s 1000 Guineas following her impressive display in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly is bred for the job as a full-sister to this year’s dual 2000 Guineas hero Churchill and, just like her illustrious sibling, she shaped with abundant promise when third on her debut at the Curragh.

Unlike Churchill, Clemmie was unable to open her account on her second start at Royal Ascot, but she was not disgraced in finishing seventh in the Albany Stakes and showed the benefit of that run when bolting up in a Group Three back on home turf earlier this month.

Favourite for this step up to Group Two level, she readily brushed aside Mark Johnston’s Nyaleti – who had finished second to the O’Brien-trained September in the Chesham Stakes at the Royal meeting – by a length and three-quarters.

Moore said: “She’s just progressed with every run, which is typical of one of Aidan’s two-year-olds. She’s just got better and better.

“She was good the last day and was better today. I thought she did that very easily.

“I’d say she Clemmie is the best two-year-old filly we’ve seen out this year. She’s won a six-furlong Group Two in July, she’s got the pedigree to do it and she’s got the trainer. She’s got every chance.”

The Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh on September 10 was mooted as a possible next port of call.

As for Nyaleti, Middleham-based Johnston was pleased with the performance of the runner-up.

He said: “Obviously she found one too good again. She has run two great races without getting her head in front. We were not disappointed with the run.

“The Princess Margaret at Ascot on King George day is a possible stepping stone to the Lowther at York’s Ebor festival.”

Clemmie’s win was the first leg of a big race double for Moore and O’Brien – Roly Poly was a very impressive winner of the Group One Falmouth Stakes for fillies and mares. They’re not finished yet – the precocious three-year-old sprinter Caravaggio is hot favourite for today’s July Cup at Flat racing’s headquarters.

Meanwhile York’s Summer Stakes went to the David Simcock-trained Mystic Dawn. The 20-1 outsider, ridden by Stevie Donohoe, narrowly beat local favourite Queen Kindly in a thrilling finish in which the front two pulled well clear of their rivals in front of packed stands.