Nameitwhatyoulike will contest Ayr Gold Cup if rain falls as expected

BRYAN Smart is keen to run Nameitwhatyoulike in Saturday’s William Hill Ayr Gold Cup as long as there is sufficient give in the ground.

The seven-year-old has been in the form of his life in recent weeks, winning the Great St Wilfirid and a Listed race at York, which has seen him pick up a 5lb penalty.

Smart had mooted after the latter race he could skip Ayr in favour of a Group-race assignment in France, but a trip to Scotland is the first target – weather permitting.

“If the ground is on the slow side he’ll go,” said the in-form Hambleton trainer.

“We’ve still got the option of going to France for a Group Three at some stage.

“He picked up a 5lb penalty for his Listed win, but he picked up £20,000 in the process. Anything could have happened before Ayr, trod on a stone or anything, we’d rather have the money.

“He owes us nothing this season and if it’s fast ground he won’t run, but they are due some rain.

“He’ll have a big weight, but he’s a big enough horse to carry it and it’s not like he’ll be giving two stone to anything.”

Nameitwhatyoulike is 12-1 second-favourite with the sponsors behind 6-1 Jolly Growl from Richard Fahey’s Malton yard.

Meanwhile, two York equine heroines are due to clash in an intriguing renewal of the EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies’ Stakes at Yarmouth today.

David Elsworth’s Arabian Queen is famed for beating last year’s Derby, Eclipse and Arc hero Golden Horn in the Juddmonte International at York, but this season she has been held up after a promising first run back against the high-class Usherette at Newmarket.

She is up against John Gosden’s So Mi Dar, which won the Musidora Stakes at York’s Dante meeting before missing the Epsom Okas, and the major races of the summer, after a slight setback.

Frankie Dettori is on board and said: “It’s nice to get her back. There are lots of big races for her if things go well. She was coming good in May, but she missed the rest of the season so we don’t really know how good she is. It’s one step at a time.”

Adrian Heskin has spoken of his delight at being appointed stable jockey to trainer Tom George in succession to Paddy Brennan.

Heskin has a Grade One win at the Cheltenham Festival to his name through Martello Tower and sprang to prominence as a 7lb claimer back in 2010 when winning the bet3665 Gold Cup on Church Island.

Heskin has previously ridden as owner Barry Connell’s retained rider in Ireland, but he was replaced in that role by Denis O’Regan in April.

“At 24, this talented rider has got experience under his belt, ambition and we both greatly look forward to working with the horses here,” said George.

Brennan already has a relationship with the Colin Tizzard yard through his deal to partner owner Jean Bishop’s horses, for whom he rides last season’s Charlie Hall, Betfair and King George Chase winner Cue Card. Another trainer who is expecting to use him more is Fergal O’Brien.