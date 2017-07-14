Round-up: Caravaggio looks to keep perfect run

Caravaggio heads a select field of 10 for tomorrow’s Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

The exciting son of Scat Daddy, trained by Aidan O’Brien, will face older sprinters for the first time as he tries to take his perfect record to seven.

His latest success came in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot where he produced a devastating burst of speed to defeat Harry Angel by three-quarters of a length. Clive Cox’s young colt reopposes in what promises to be an intriguing clash of the generations.

Leading the older brigade is last year’s winner Limato, who aims to become only the third horse since the Second World War to record back-to-back victories. Only Abernant (1949 and 1950) and Right Boy (1958 and 1959) have succeeded in defending their crown.

Henry Candy’s five-year-old was a close third to The Tin Man and Tasleet in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Tin Man and Tasleet both feature in a race that includes four Yorkshire representatives – Kevin Ryan’s Brando, the David O’Meara-trained Intisaab and Richard Fahey’s duo of Growl and Mr Lupton.

----------------

Former winner Master Carpenter heads the field for tomorrow’s John Smith’s Cup at York.

Victorious in 2015 under Phil Makin, Rod Millman’s course specialist will be partnered by Ebor-winning jockey Adam McNamara who is attached to Richard Fahey’s yard.

Trained in Devon by Millman, Master Carpenter won at York’s Dante meeting before disappointing in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot over a mile and a half.

However the trainer is confident the drop back in trip to 10 furlongs will pay off.

Meanwhile owner Bill Gredley, whose User Friendly and Environment Friend provided Yorkshire jockey George Duffield with a host of big race successes, has a potentialy above-average two-year-old in James Garfield.

Third at Royal Ascot, the horse bolted up by six lengths at Doncaster yesterday for trainer George Scott, Gredley’s future son-in-law, and jockey Oisin Murphy.

----------------

Brilliant filly Minding, the winner of seven Group One races and one of the top fillies of recent years, has been retired by trainer Aidan O’Brien.

The daughter of Galileo had not been seen in competitive action since making an impressive start to the campaign in the Mooresbridge Stakes at Naas in early May after suffering a setback.

Minding struck at the top level as a two-year-old when winning the Moyglare Stud Stakes and Fillies’ Mile, and completed a Classic double the following season in Newmarket’s 1000 Guineas and Epsom Oaks, having surprisingly been beaten in the Irish Guineas.

Her last big-race success came in October, when beating Ribchester – Malton trainer Richard Fahey’s stable star – in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot.

In total she won nine of her 13 starts and £2,344,930 in prize-money.