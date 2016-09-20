Trainer Roger Varian eyes further Beverley success with Double Up

Roger Varian has an excellent strike-rate on his relatively rare forays to Beverley and Double Up can further enhance his record in the Eddie And Violet Smith Conditions Stakes.

In what is one of the best races of the season on the Westwood, Varian’s charge should find life a little easier than when he turned in a meritorious effort off top weight in the Portland at Doncaster.

He finished fourth on Town Moor, two and a half lengths behind Captain Colby, but that was his first run since taking on the best sprinters around in the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot.

Logic suggests he should strip a little fitter for that.

Varian’s string were also hit by a virus in mid-summer, but now they are well and truly back and firing on all cylinders.

First time out this season Double Up was just over two lengths behind Take Cover in Listed company, with Cotai Glory second. Those sprinters are two of the fastest horses in training and he was only in receipt of 4lb.

He meets Richard Fahey’s Eastern Impact 4lb wrong at the weights, but that one has not run to anything like his lofty rating since the July Cup and Double Top arrives as the freshest horse in the field.

Drawn better than his major rivals, he can take full advantage.

Hugo Palmer’s Hydroxide has done absolutely nothing wrong in two runs to date apart from not being first past the post.

That should be rectified in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden at Lingfield.

The form of his two races is strong. The horse who beat him a short head on his debut, D’bai, has subsequently finished third in the Champagne Stakes, while Glencadam Glory, who was a head in front of the selection at Doncaster, rates as a Derby prospect.

If Hydroxide is to confirm his initial promise he simply has to win a race like this.

Eve Johnson Houghton has been banging in the winners of late and her Favourite Royal shaped with promise at Salisbury last time to make her of interest in the Felinfoel Brewery Maiden Fillies’ Stakes at Ffos Las.

The daughter of Acclamation just about sets the form standard and unless any of the newcomers are above average she looks the one to beat.

Something obviously went wrong with Charlie Hills’s Amaany at Newmarket back in July, but she was a relatively short price in a decent race.

Given a break and returning in much lesser company for the Download The App At 188Bet Maiden Stakes, better is expected.

James Fanshawe is leaning towards sending Speedy Boarding on a return trip to France for a tilt at the Prix de l’Opera rather than to Ascot for Champions Day.

Although a firm decision is yet to be made, the Newmarket handler is favouring an outing in the Group One 10-furlong contest on October 2 at Chantilly for the four-year-old, who also holds an entry in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot 13 days later.

Having finished last behind Minding in a Group One at the Curragh on her penultimate start, the daughter of Shamardal bounced back to form last time out with her first top-level victory in the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville.