Hull FC dominate Super League’s Dream Team

Six Hull FC players were today named in the 2016 Super League Dream Team.

The form side - voted for by members of the rugby league media - also includes two players from Castleford Tigers, but no other Yorkshire teams are represented.

YOU'RE IN: Castleford Tigers' Luke Gale. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The lineup features nine players making their debut in the form team of the season and includes all three players shortlisted for the prestigious Steve Prescott Man of Steel award: Hull’s Gareth Ellis and Danny Houghton and Denny Solomona of Castleford.

Hull captain Gareth Ellis makes his fifth Dream Team appearance, eight years since he last featuring during his spell with Leeds Rhinos.

Hull’s representatives are full-back Jamie Shaul, centre Mahe Fonua, hooker Danny Houghton, prop Scott Taylor, second-row Mark Minichiello and loose-forward Ellis.

Solomona, who was unable to attend today’s Dream Team unveiling, is included for the first time after scoring a club record 42 tries in just 29 appearances this year.

He also set new Super League bests for the most hat-tricks, with seven including one in Sunday’s win over Widnes Vikings and tries (40) in a season.

Solomona travelled straight from Sunday’s game against Widnes to London to board a flight home to attend his sister’s wedding in Samoa on Wednesday.

Wigan Warriors’ Dom Manfredi is the other winger.

Castleford’s Luke Gale makes his second successive appearance, at scrum-half.

Chris Hill, captain of league leaders Warrington Wolves, makes his third appearance, alongside clubmates centre Ryan Atkins, second-row Ben Currie and stand-off Kurt Gidley.

Both Currie and Gidley feature in the Dream Team for the first time.

The 2016 First Utility Super League Dream Team is:

1: Jamie Shaul (Hull FC) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2016)

2: Denny Solomona (Castleford Tigers) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2016)

3: Ryan Atkins (Warrington Wolves) Dream Team appearances: 2 (2012)

4: Mahe Fonua (Hull FC) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2016)

5: Dom Manfredi (Wigan Warriors) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2016)

6: Kurt Gidley (Warrington Wolves) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2016)

7: Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers) Dream Team appearances: 2 (2015, 2016 )

8: Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves) Dream Team appearances: 3 (2012, 2014, 2016)

9: Danny Houghton (Hull FC) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2016)

10: Scott Taylor (Hull FC) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2016)

11: Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2016)

12: Mark Minichiello (Hull FC) Dream Team appearances: 1 (2016)

13: Gareth Ellis (Hull FC) Dream Team appearances: 5 (2003, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2016)