Energetic approach of Brady Ramsay adds fuel to Sheffield Steelers’ title drive

NEW Sheffield Steelers signing Brady Ramsay promises to be a bundle of energy for the five-time Elite League champions after joining for the 2017-18 season.

The 24-year-old centre has joined on an initial one-year deal and comes highly recommended with new team-mate Levi Nelson and short-term signing from last season, Geoff Walker, both giving him their backing for head coach Paul Thompson.

His arrival in South Yorkshire in August will be the first time Ramsay has played outside of North America, having played last season with Chicago Blackhawks ECHL affiliate Indy Fuel.

Previous to that he spent a season-and-a-half with rival East Coast league outfit Tulsa Oilers, having began his pro career with short stints at Stockton Thunder and Ontario Reign.

“It’s nice to hear that good people and respected players like the Levi and Geoff are confident to put their name to me succeeding in Sheffield,” said Ramsay. “They have both told me exceptional things about being a Steeler.

“When I spoke with Paul (Thompson) he explained what he was looking for. He was honest and up front as he has a certain role for me.

“I’m an energy guy and that’s what he wanted, also someone who is defensively responsible and can play the penalty kill when called upon.”

Thompson said he was looking for an energetic, versatile “competitor” and believes he has landed a gem with the highly-recommended Ramsay.

“I was looking for some energy and Brady will bring that,” said Thompson.

“We’ve done a lot of work on him as a player and his character. I believe he will be able to play up and down our line up at either centre or wing. He is comfortable in both positions.

“Brady plays a hard-nosed game, he is a competitor and I think its fair to say that we think he will be a fan favourite.”