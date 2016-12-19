EPL - Sheffield Steeldogs end barren run as Hull Pirates draw rare blank

IT may have only lasted 24 hours but, not surprisingly, that winning feeling was most welcomed by Sheffield Steeldogs at the weekend.

Snapping a 10-game winless streak - during which they only picked up one point - Greg Wood’s team were well worth their 8-2 victory over Roses rivals Manchester Phoenix - a team who had beaten them in the two previous meetings.

A hat-trick from Arnoldas Bosas and a double from Macauley Heywood led the way for the hosts, who had gone behind to a sixth-minute powerplay strike from Robin Kovar.

Bosas and Tomas Brcko struck to give Sheffield a first-period lead before bottom club Manchester levelled through former Steeldogs forward Edgars Bebris in the 25th minute.

But three goals in just six minutes were to decide the game, Bosas grabbing his second - this time on the powerplay - at 30.18 before Heywood made it 4-2 ahead of his team-mate’s hat-trick marker in the 37th minute.

In the third period, Ben Morgan, Ashley Calvert and Heywood with his second completed an overdue bt fully deserved win.

On a home weekend double header, however, Steeldogs couldn’t add to their previous night’s exploits when going down 5-2 to Guildford Flames.

Adrian Palak and Pavel Mrna both struck in the second period but the damage bad already been done with Guildford having raced into a 4-0 lead by the 26th minute, adding a fifth through Michal Satek shortly before the end.

For only the second time this season, Hull Pirates drew a blank, losing out 7-4 at leaders Telford on Saturdday before going down somewhat surprisingly to Swindon Wildcats 3-2 on home ice 24 hours later.

The home reverse stretched their losing streak to three games and saw them drop two places to fifth in the standings due to wins for in-form Basingstoke and Peterborough.

Jason Hewitt gave Hull a fifth-minute lead on the powerplay before Tomasz Malasinski beat Jordan Marr one-on-one to level at 10.47.

After failing to take advantage of a number of powerplay opportunities, Hull paid the price when Swindon took the lead through former Sheffield Steelers’ forward Phil Hill at 36.37.

It got worse just under four minutes into the third when Malasinski got his second of the night, this time on the powerplay. It proved to be the game-winner when, despite producing plenty of pressure, Hull couldn’t find a way past Stevie Lyle again until the final minute through Liam Chilcott.

On Saturday, Hull got off to the perfect start, finding themselves 2-0 ahead after a little over 10 minutes through strikes from Stanislav Lascek.

Tel,ford didn’t halve the deficit until the 26th minute on a penalty shot, only for Nathan Salem to restore the two-goal advantage on the powerplay at 33.01.

But four unanswered goals - three coming in as many minutes in the third period - put the home side in control, although there was still time for Hull to get within one again when player-coach Dominic Osman poked home on the powerplay.

And despite more powerplay opportunities coming their way, it was the home side who made the most of both situations, Lubomir Korhon scored two shorthanded markers to secure a 7-4 victory.