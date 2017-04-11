GALLERY - See how Sheffield Steelers came from behind to win the Elite League Play-offs

SHEFFIELD STEELERS produced a stunning end to their 2016-17 season when they came from behind to beat Cardiff Devils 6-5 in double overtime to win the Elite League Play-off title for a fifth time.
More than 2,000 Steelers’ fans made the trip to Nottingham’s National Ice Centre to witness the triumph, with thousands more watching live coverage online.
Take a look at our picture slideshow - courtesy of Steelers’ photographer Dean Woolley - to see how the Steelers’ did it.
READ/WATCH MORE - Video - Sheffield Steelers’ Rod Sarich heads into retirement with a winning smile
READ/WATCH MORE - Video - Steelers play-off hero Levi Nelson finds the perfect antidote for his pain
READ/WATCH MORE - Video - Sheffield Steelers 6 Cardiff Devils 5 (OT2): Steelers show their resilience to clinch epic finale
READ/WATCH MORE - How social media reacted to Sheffield Steelers’ play-off final triumph