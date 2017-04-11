GALLERY - See how Sheffield Steelers came from behind to win the Elite League Play-offs

SHEFFIELD STEELERS produced a stunning end to their 2016-17 season when they came from behind to beat Cardiff Devils 6-5 in double overtime to win the Elite League Play-off title for a fifth time.

More than 2,000 Steelers’ fans made the trip to Nottingham’s National Ice Centre to witness the triumph, with thousands more watching live coverage online.

Take a look at our picture slideshow - courtesy of Steelers’ photographer Dean Woolley - to see how the Steelers’ did it.

WINNERS: Sheffield Steelers celebrate their Elite League Play-off win over Cardiff Devils in Nottingham on Sunday. Picture: Dean Woolley.

