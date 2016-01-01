Search
Ice Hockey

Video: Settled John Armstrong proving his true value to Sheffield Steelers

IT IS a case of ‘as you were’ for Sheffield Steelers centre John Armstrong, who is beginning to fully blossom in his latest surroundings.

Ice Hockey
Hull Pirates' player-coach, Dominic Osman.

Leadership qualities come to the fore for Hull Pirates | Sheffield Steeldogs look to bounce back after being stung by Bracknell Bees

DOMINIC OSMAN has hailed the widespread leadership among his players as a key ingredient behind Hull Pirates’ early-season success in the English Premier League this season.

Ice Hockey
Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Paul Thompson. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Video: Buoyant Sheffield Steelers head north of the border aware of the dangers that lie in wait

NOT that they will need of a pick-me-up at the moment, but Sheffield Steelers have certainly been given a lift by the arrival of Swedish forward Yared Hagos ahead of potentially tricky weekend in Scotland.

Ice Hockey
Sheffield Steelers' captain, Jonathan Phillips. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Jonathan Phillips - Captain’s Blog: Heading north for tough weekend in Scotland with welcome new face on the bus

SHEFFIELD STEELERS captain Jonathan Phillips writes here exclusively for The Yorkshire Post.

Ice Hockey
CALL-UP: Hull Pirates' Nathan Salem will line-up for his first senior international appearance in Cardiff on wednesday night. Picture: Hull Pirates.

Hull Pirates’ Nathan Salem deserves GB call-up - Dominic Osman

DOMINIC OSMAN believes a first call-up to the GB senior squad for Hull Pirates captain Nathan Salem is “no more than he deserves”.

Ice Hockey
NEW FACE: Yared Hagos has joined Sheffield Steelers. Picture via Sheffield Steelers

Paul Thompson hails Steelers’ good fortune as they snare experienced Swede Yared Hagos

PAUL THOMPSON admits Sheffield Steelers may have got “lucky” after landing Swedish centre Yared Hagos.

Ice Hockey 1
IN THE POINTS: John Armstrong scored a hat-trick in Sunday's 6-1 win at Coventry Blaze. Picture: Scott Wiggins.

Sheffield Steelers enjoy goal bonanza against Coventry Blaze

SHEFFIELD STEELERS comfortably swatted aside any fears about facing regular thorn in the side Coventry Blaze with two comprehensive victories at the weekend.

Ice Hockey
Arnoldas Bosas scored Sheffield's sixth goal against Swindon on Sunday. Picture: Peter Best.

Weekend Review: Hull Pirates show their intentions | Sheffield Steeldogs happy with three-point return

HULL PIRATES delivered a strong message to their English Premier League rivals when registering another four-point weekend to remain in touch at the top of the standings.

Ice Hockey
Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Paul Thompson. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Tait aware of time factor for Blaze’s Cup hopes as Steelers deal with Mosienko blow

COVENTRY BLAZE assistant coach Ashley Tait admits time is running out for his team’s Challenge Cup chances as they head into a weekend double header with Sheffield Steelers.

Ice Hockey
.

EPL: Positive approach suits Sheffield Steeldogs | Hull Pirates strive to maintain home record

GREG WOOD believes he has been quick to learn from his mistakes as he strives to make Sheffield Steeldogs a potent force in the English Premier League.

Ice Hockey
GOOD TIMES: Sheffield Steelers celebrate Levi Nelson's goal against Fife Flyers on Saturday night. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Double over Fife Flyers caps weekend of celebrations for Sheffield Steelers

SHEFFIELD STEELERS ensured the celebratory mood which had greeted the weekend continued into the early hours of this morning’s coach ride home from Scotland when they posted a maximum return in the Elite League.

Ice Hockey
.

Hull Pirates respond in style | Sheffield Steeldogs left to ponder what might have been

HULL PIRATES produced a late rally to turn around their weekend in the English Premier League and seal a return to third place in the table.

Ice Hockey
Jonathan Phillips in action for the Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield Steelers’ captain Jonathan Phillips maintains focus in face of personal and team accolades

SATURDAY night may mark a landmark occasion for Sheffield Steelers’ captain Jonathan Phillips, but he is determined not to be distracted from the task in hand.

Ice Hockey
Jason Hewitt in action for Hull Pirates. Picture: Lois Tomlinson.

‘Retirement’ doesn’t appeal to Jason Hewitt as Hull Pirates show their ambition

AS retirements go it was pretty short-lived.

Ice Hockey
Sheffield Steeldogs player-coach, Greg Wood.

Plenty more to come from Sheffield Steeldogs

SHEFFIELD STEELDOGS’ player-coach Greg Wood is a happy man, and with good reason.

Ice Hockey
Sean Bentivoglio slots home his second of the night for Cardiff Devils against Sheffield Steelers. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Video: Robert Dowd’s double can’t stop Cardiff Devils returning home with vital victory over Sheffield Steelers

ON paper it will look as if the weekend ended honours even between Sheffield Steelers and Cardiff Devils.

Ice Hockey
Hull Pirates celebrate one of their strikes against Guildford Flames. Picture courtesy of Hull Pirates.

EPL: Hull Pirates and Sheffield Steeldogs end weekend on winning high

ANDREJ THEMAR produced a memorable four-goal night to earn Hull Pirates a swift revenge win over English Premier League rivals Guildford Flames.

Ice Hockey
Sheffield Steelers' Ben O'Connor is out this weekend with a hamstring injury. Picture: Chris Etchells

Depth comes into play to help Sheffield Steelers fill gaps left by O’Connor and Nelson

TAKE Ben O’Connor out of any team and the general consensus seems to be that that team will be worse off as a result.

Ice Hockey
Jason Hewitt faces off for Hull Pirates. Picture: Tom Carnduff.

EPL: Jason Hewitt proving top asset for Hull Pirates

THERE were audible gasps when Hull Pirates announced they had signed former Sheffield Steelers forward Jason Hewitt – and for a number of reasons.

Ice Hockey
Andreas Valdix celebrates scoring for Sheffield Steelers at home to Nottingham Panthers in the Challenge Cup. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Impact of Andreas Valdix lauded by Sheffield Steelers boss Thompson

PAUL THOMPSON has hailed the impact of Sheffield Steelers’ forward Andreas Valdix – labelling him the best forward currently playing in the Elite League.

Ice Hockey
Load more