No pressure: Hull Pirates in relaxed mood ahead of ‘special’ Cup semi-final

HULL PIRATES’ player-coach Dominic Osman says his players should “seize the moment” in order to reach a cup final in what is only the club’s second year of operation.

As has been well documented, Hull’s first season in the English Premier League was a baptism of fire which saw the East Yorkshire organisation miss out on the play-offs.

It should have come as no surprise to many people familiar with the game in the UK, particularly given the fact that the club had been brought together in a frantic rush following the demise of the city’s Elite League franchise, the Hull Stingrays.

But the club’s second season has been a complete contrast, with Osman putting together a roster that has its sights set on sealing a top-three finish.

But before that and any subsequent play-off tilt, Hull must first attempt to reach the league’s Challenge Cup final.

An opportunity to go some way to doing that comes this Thursday with a semi-final first leg against Milton Keynes Lightning at Hull Ice Arena. The second leg follows in Buckinghamshire the following Wednesday.

For Osman, a former Stingrays player who was brought in to run hockey operations at the new organisation by owner Shane Smith, the fact his team are even at this stage represents a “remarkable” achievement for all involved with the club.

“This Cup semi-final is a big deal for us as a club,” said the American-born utility player. “Anyway that anybody looks at it, we feel that we have a team that can seriously challenge for this trophy.

“We need our fans to get behind us on Thursday night. It is something special for Hull - as well as for us as players and an organisation - and we need to embrace it.

“We’re just one step away from a final in only our second year - that would be remarkable.

“We’re proud as an organisation in the way that things have turned around in the last year. This time last year was very rough for us as a club, but this season is completely diferrent. It is a great challenge and we’re revelling in it.”

Hull currently sit fifth in the EPL standings, just nine points off second-placed Milton Keynes. The two teams have met four times already this season with the Lightning enjoying the better of the spoils, with three wins to Hull’s one.

Next year will see Pete Russell’s side make the move up to the Elite League, one of the reasons Osman believes there is no pressure on his players ahead of the two-legged showdown.

“We don’t feel any pressure at all,” added Osman. “I believe that all the pressure is on MK, they are the team that’s been around for a number of years, they are the team that is going up to the Elite League, they are the team that has had a lot of time to build - the pressure is on them.

“I think we need to go out there, just play our natural game and make sure enjoy it.”

For the home leg, tickets are priced at just £12 for adults, £8.50 for concessions, £5 for children and £27 for a family ticket (two adults, two children). For any further information on Smailes Goldie Hull Pirates, please head to hullpirates.co.uk.