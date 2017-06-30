Patience is a virtue as Sheffield Steelers bring back Andreas Valdix

PAUL THOMPSON has expressed his delight after striking a deal to bring playmaker Andreas Valdix back to the club for a second season.

The 32-year-old Swedish centre was considered by many to be one of the Elite League’s most skilful players during the 2016-17 campaign, although his impact was hampered by two hand injuries that saw him miss 20 games in total.

Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Paul Thompson. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Despite those setbacks, he still managed to contribute 37 points – including 10 goals – in 36 games.

Thompson, who led his team to the play-off title last season, considers Valdix an “integral” part of the his team going forward.

“It’s been a long process but we’ve been talking all summer and I’m delighted that it has now been concluded,” said Thompson.

“We rate him very very highly. We thought he was an integral part of the club and our vision of how we like to play. He brings great experience, he can make plays in traffic and his puck management is excellent.

“He is quality and has that ability to make those around him better.”

Valdix said he was glad a deal could be put together to bring him back for a second season, adding: “I had a great year in Sheffield, winning the play-offs in Nottingham was a fantastic feeling.”