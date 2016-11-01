Paul Thompson hails Steelers’ good fortune as they snare experienced Swede Yared Hagos

PAUL THOMPSON admits Sheffield Steelers may have got “lucky” after landing Swedish centre Yared Hagos.

Thompson was forced into the market after Tyler Mosienko’s shock decision to quit the Elite League champions last week in order to return to playing in mainland Europe.

But Steelers’ head coach Thompson has moved quickly to replace the influential Mosienko and believes the South Yorkshire club have landed a top quality player in the shape of 33-year-old Hagos, who was a round 3 draft pick for the Dallas Stars in 2001.

The Swedish-born centre never played in the NHL, but has gone on to forge a successful career both in his homeland and North America, including 132 games in the AHL and 438 appearances in Sweden’s top flight.

He has also represented his country 20 times at senior level.

“We’ve been very fortunate to pick up such a quality player at such short notice,” said Thompson. “He has played at an incredibly high level in his career – in Sweden mainly, but he has also left home comforts behind to try his hand in North America and Germany.

“We are getting a very good all-round player, a competitive centre who I hope will be able to take care of business at both ends.”

Hagos is expected to be in the Steelers’ line-up for this weekend’s trip to Scotland, which sees them face Edinburgh Capitals and Dundee Stars.