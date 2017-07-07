Sheffield Steelers feeling complete after arrival of Scott Aarssen

SCOTT AARSSEN admits he didn’t have to think twice about signing for Sheffield Steelers once it became clear the South Yorkshire club were interested in him.

The 29-year-old defenceman is the final piece in the jigsaw for Steelers’ head coach Paul Thompson ahead of the 2017-18 campaign and brings an end to four years for the Canadaina at Elite League rivals Braehead Clan.

Sheffield Steelers' head coach, Paul Thompson. Picture: Dean Woolley.

Former Steelers’ player and head coach Ryan Finnerty was the man who brought Aarssen to the UK back in 2013, but this summer has now seen both move on - the former now in charge at Manchester Storm with his favourded blue liner following him south, but across the Pennines.

“If I’m being honest I would have probably returned to Braehead if it wasn’t for the interest from Sheffield,” said Aarssen. “I didn’t think that I would get the opportunity to play for the Steelers but when the chance came it was an easy decision.

“Sheffield has been “the club” in the UK during my four years over here playing – they are the standard bearer, the club others look up to and aspire to be

“The deal happened quickly once Thommo made contact with me – there wasn’t much thinking to do.”

Scott Aarssen. Picture: Al Goold

During his four season’s in Glasgow, Aarssen went on to play over 200 games for the Clan, scoring 13 goals and 139 points.

“It was important that we looked to get a puck moving defensemen but we also wanted a player that had a high compete level and will be defensively sound for us.

“We had four options but I felt that Scott was the most rounded and ticked the boxes for what we were looking for.

“It was only when we started to take a real good look at him and watch the videos over and over again did we realise that we really liked what we saw.

“We like his consistency and want him to bring that game to Sheffield.”