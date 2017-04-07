Video - Haven’t we met before? The 2016-17 story of Steelers v Giants ... in Sheffield

THERE HAS been little to choose between Sheffield Steelers and Belfast Giants during the 2016-17 season – their eight-game head-to-head series producing an even split with four wins apiece.

They even won two games each on the road in each other’s rinks, but it was the Giants who pipped the Steelers to the Elite League runners-up spot over 52 games. As the two prepare to face-off against each other in the EIHL play-off semi-final in Nottingham on Saturday, we look back at the previous meetings between the two during the regular season, this time at Sheffield Arena.