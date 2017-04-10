Video - Sheffield Steelers play-off hero Levi Nelson finds the perfect antidote for his pain

SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head coach Paul Thompson has revealed match-winner Levi Nelson played through the pain barrier to fire his team to the Elite League play-off title.

The 28-year-old winger had pain-killing injection to get back out on the ice for the second period of overtime against Cardiff Devils on Sunday, before going on to score a stunning goal that sealed a thrilling 6-5 win at Nottingham’s National Ice Centre. But Thompson said it was a minor miracle the Canadian was even playing given the extent of his injury.

“Levi’s practically got ligaments hanging out of his knee and should have had an operation,” said Thompson.

“But he is as tough as they come that kid. He’s probably too stupid for his own good at times to realise how tough he is because he plays through the pain barrier.

“To go back on after taking a massive pain-killing injection at the start of the fifth – I said to him ‘Levi you can’t go on’ but he just turned around and said ‘I’m going’. Then he went and scored that fabulous winner – it is the stuff dreams are made of.”

As a result of the win, Steelers will compete in the Continental Cup in Europe in 2017-18.

Nottingham Panthers, the first British club to win the competition, qualify for next season’s Champions League.

They will be joined by Cardiff Devils, who qualify to represent the Elite League having won the regular season championship.

Thompson has enjoyed his two campaigns in the CHL and will see participation in the Continental Cup as providing another route for his team to return to battling it out the following year again with Europe’s elite.

“Nottingham did a great job in winning the competition which was a great feat for any British club to win it,” said Thompson.

Levi Nelson raises the trophy above his head after Sheffield Steelers beat Cardiff Devils to win the Elite League play-off title (Picture: Dean Woolley).

“We want to represent our club in any way we can and wherever we can and I think our players and the staff have represented our fans best by being play-off champions.”