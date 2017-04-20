‘Warrior’ Guillaume Desbiens sticking around at Sheffield Steelers

HIGH praise indeed.

To say Paul Thompson is delighted to have signed up Guillaume Desbiens for a further two years at Sheffield Steelers would be, in truth, something of an understatement.

Guillaume Desbiens. Picture: Dean Woolley.

The Steelers’ head coach simply classes the 32-year-old winger as “one of the best and most important signings I’ve made as a head coach anywhere.”

Even before the former AHL-er put earned himself legendary status among fans with his play-off quarter-final overtime winner against fierce rivals Nottingham Panthers last month, it is clear Thompson – and, no doubt, virtually everybody else with an attachment to the club – wanted to see Desbiens back in a Steelers’ shirt next season.

And after re-signing the former Calgary Flames and Chicago Wolves forward on a two-year deal on his 32nd birthday, Thompson explained why.

“If you’re in the trenches and fighting the biggest battle you have ever fought, you want to know he is there, shoulder to shoulder with you,” said Thompson. “He makes everyone feel taller, play harder and is an incredible character to be around.

“Desi is a leader a warrior and a great Steeler. He offers us everything, he never moans about his responsibilities and ice time and is the most team-orientated player you will find.

“Here is a guy that always puts his team-mates, his team, the club before himself. If you want to know why this club wins it is because we have men like him.”

Desbiens joins goalie Ervins Mustukovs, Zack Fitzgerald, Mathieu Roy, Levi Nelson, Robert Dowd, John Armstrong, Jonathan Phillips, Luke Ferrara, Cole Shudra and Liam Kirk as contracted players for the Steelers ahead of the 2017-18 EIHL season.