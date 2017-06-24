Oliver’s Mount: Dean Harrison out to retain Cock O’ the North title

Bradford-based road racer Dean Harrison will be looking to retain his title as the ‘Cock O’ the North’ at this weekend’s Oliver’s Mount meeting.

The 28 year-old will be hoping to continue his domination at the Scarborough circuit, fresh from a successful outing at this year’s Isle of Man TT races.

Dean Harrison in Oliver's Mount action

He stepped on to the podium twice as he finished third in both the superbike and flagship senior races.

Harrison, who rides for Silicone Engineering Kawasaki, is no stranger to the prize money after winning all seven of the races he contested at the 2016 ‘Cock O’ the North’. However, he faces stiff competition from one of his nearest rivals, Lincoln rider Ivan Lintin, who is planning to make up for a disappointing TT.

Local rider James Cowton, from Kilham, East Yorkshire, is also back on home turf after three victories in the Pre TT classic and Post TT races respectively.

The side car rounds are also another crowd favourite with a fully subscribed grid for all of the four races.

The ‘Cock O’ the North’ meeting is arguably the most popular of the four meets at Oliver’s Mount through the year, for both spectators and riders, held each year at the 2.43 mile circuit over-looking the North Yorkshire coastline. Emma Spencer

Leading the way will be TT and Southern 100 winners Dave Molyneux and Dan Sayle, on their DMR Yamaha-R6.

An Oliver’s Mount spokesperson said so many entries had been received for all the classes that some have had to be returned.

Practice starts today at 9am and racing at 1.30pm with the junior 600s race. Tomorrow, first practice for the seniors starts at 9am with racing from 10.40am.

The ‘Cock O’ The North’ race is at 2.30pm over eight laps.