POLL - Vote for your Yorkshire Sports Hero of 2016

IT’s that time of year again folks when we ask you all to cast your mind back over the previous 12 months and pick out who you feel has been the standout Yorkshire sports performner during 2016.

In an Olympic year it has been difficult to keep our choice to the 12 we have here, but our panel has put together the following list of candidates for you to vote on. You may or may not agree with our final list - but which of these stars – who are either born, live, work or are based within the White Rose – deserves your vote. Voting will close at 6pm on Thursday, December 29 and we will announce the winner the following day.