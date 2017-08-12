World Championships: Jamaican team hold Usain Bolt’s fate in their hands

Usain Bolt bows out of mainstream athletics tonight as he runs for the final time at the London Stadium in the 4x100m relay.

Provided his Jamaican team-mates escape a mistake in this morning’s heats, Bolt will line up for one final swansong at 9.50pm. Jamaica, and Bolt, have won the last four world titles and a fifth victory would break the record for the most consecutive relay wins.

Despite announcing his imminent retirement, the relay may not be the final time Bolt runs on the track should he decide to return to the Nitro Athletics meeting he helped establish in Australia next year. Nevertheless, one last golden moment would give Bolt the 20th global title of a 10-year career spent at the height of athletics.

The United States, featuring 100m champion Justin Gatlin, will provide the biggest danger in their aim to win the event for a first time in ten years.

Canada hold the fastest time of 2017 but are without No. 1 sprinter Andre de Grasse while the 2015 silver medallists Chinese, who have clocked 38.19 this season, will also be in contention.

Teesside’s Richard Kilty pulled out of the Great British squad through injury. 100m finalist Reece Prescod will be joined by CJ Ujah, Danny Talbot, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Zharnel Hughes and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.