Bradford Bulls sign Australian Lachlan Burr from Gold Coast Titans

Bradford Bulls have recruited back-row forward Lachlan Burr from NRL club Gold Coast Titans.

The 24-year-old former Australian schoolboy international played under Bulls coach Rohan Smith at the Titans.

He joins the Championship club on a one-year deal.

Burr said: “It’s going to be life changing and a good experience.

“I’m pretty excited about joining the Bulls, even just to move to another country and experience that and the footie as well.

“It’s going to be a different kind of footie which I’m looking forward to. It’s a chance to work under Rohan again as Head Coach and it’s something I’m excited for.

“I always liked Rohan as a coach at the Titans. He’s a good coach and when I heard he was interested and wanted me to come over, it definitely drove me towards coming to the Bulls.

“At this stage I definitely want to stay in the middle – lock position, preferably. I want to work on being an 80-minute lock and if I can do that then I’ll be pretty happy.”

Smith added: “Lachlan is a tough, fit, hardworking back-rower and I am looking forward to working with him.

“He can play back row or at loose forward and is very capable of playing 80 minutes each week.

“Lachlan has come through two quality systems in the NRL at Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans and is keen to establish himself as a key member of a team.”

Burr’s move is subject to gaining a work permit, whilst the club can also confirm the retirement of Kurt Haggerty, who has since taken up a coaching role with Kingstone Press League One side Toronto Wolfpack.