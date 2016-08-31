Hull FC’s Leon Pryce gets his dream ending by returning to Bradford Bulls

LEON PRYCE has expressed his delight at being able to finish his illustrious career back where it all began – Bradford Bulls.

The Hull FC stand-off, 34, will return to Odsal for next season more than a decade after initially leaving his hometown club.

Bradford Bulls' Lesley Vainikolo, Shontyne Hape and Leon Pryce celebrate defeating Leeds Rhinos in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford in October 2005. Picture: Gareth Copley/PA.

Ex-Great Britain international Pryce came through the club’s academy before winning three Super League titles, two World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups in their golden era.

He joined St Helens after the 2005 Grand Final triumph – Bradford’s last success – amassing yet more silverware before switching to Catalans Dragons in 2012. After three years in France he joined Hull but, with his two-year deal there set to expire, has now sorted what is expected to be his last season before retirement.

Bradford, admittedly, are now in the Championship but Pryce is relishing the challenge under head coach Rohan Smith.

“It’s been a long time since I left Bradford but I’ve always wanted to come back home for my last season,” he said.

“I know Rohan’s background with his father (Brian) and his uncle (Tony) who have both got a great history in England.

“I’m excited and hopefully I can guide the team around and try pass on a bit of experience.”

Pryce has managed just a dozen games with leaders Hull this term having fallen down the pecking order, his last being the derby win over Hull KR on July 14.

He did not make the cut for Saturday’s Challenge Cup final win but, fittingly, is set for a farewell appearance at Saints tomorrow.

“I’ve not played as many games for Hull as I’d have liked this year, but the team and club have done tremendously well after winning at Wembley,” he said.

“It’s been difficult at times not playing, but the team as a whole have been amazing and achieved something they’ve never achieved before by winning there.

“I’ll play my part as a squad member until the end of the season and see if we can do another special thing: getting to the Grand Final and hopefully winning it.”

n Huddersfield Giants’ Danny Brough and Jermaine McGillvary are back from injury for tomorrow’s game versus London.