Castleford Tigers bring in young prospect Tuoyo Egodo

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have signed teenage outside-back Tuoyo Egodo from London Broncos’ academy.

The 19-year-old spent three years in London’s system and also had a spell with League One outfit Hemel Stags this year, scoring one try in nine appearances.

Egodo said: “I’m extremely pleased to be signing for Castleford, a big club with a great fan base behind it.

“I feel like I have a lot to offer and can’t wait to get stuck in with the lads.

“I’m looking forward to the move up north and I’m very excited to see what lies ahead over the coming years.”

Tigers coach Daryl Powell regards Egodo as an exciting prospect.

“Tuoyo has come through the London system and looks a really exciting player for the future,” he said.

“He plays the game really physical and I’m really looking forward to see how he develops within our system.

“He is quick and strong with an ability to run straight over the top of people.

“He’s just come out of under 19s rugby league, but he is certainly one to keep an eye on and I’m delighted he has agreed to sign at the Tigers.”

Tigers chief executive Steve Gill said: “Tuoyo is an exciting young athlete whom we have identified, who’ll make a real impact within our squad over the next few years.

“He is comfortable at either centre or wing and has shown at such a young age that he can be a real handful.

“I would like to thank everyone at the London Broncos for his development so far and the way in which they conducted business in regards to the transfer process. I’d also like to thank Tuoyo’s agent Craig Harrison.”